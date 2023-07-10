Flooding has forced the closure of Interstate 89 in central Vermont. According to Vermont Emergency Management, water coming off a hill north of Exit 8 is covering the road. The Agency of Transportation has closed the northbound lanes from Exit 7 to Exit 9 and the southbound lanes from Exit 9 to Exit 8. There is no timetable for the interstate to reopen. VEM says VTrans will inspect the road as soon as the water recedes.

In Montpelier, several dozen cars are currently stuck near the interstate, unable to access either the north or southbound lanes.

Vermont Agency of Transportation has provided a list of road closures, partial closures & reopened roads:

I-89 SB from Exit 9 to Exit 8 is CLOSED due to high water.

I-89 NB from Exit 7 to Exit 9 is CLOSED due to high water on the roadway.

VT-16 in Hardwick at VT-15 is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-302 in Groton at VT-232 is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-5 in Coventry between Newport Town and Irasburg is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-25 in Topsham from Waits River Valley School to Brook Rd in Corinth is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-100 in Eden near Boy Scout Camp Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-15 in Wolcott Village between Town Hill Rd and Turcotte Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-58 in Orleans Village into Brownington at VT-5A is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-14 in Irasburg near Tower Rd to Albany Village is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-7 in Middlebury between VT-125 and Plains Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-14 in Hardwick, Greensboro and Craftsbury is CLOSED intermittently due to flooding.

US-302 in Barre Town from Old Route 302 to the roundabout is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-113 in Vershire near Beaver Meadow Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-14 in Vershire between Darling Hill Rd and Vershire Center Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-110 in Washington Village is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-302 in Barre at Richardson Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-2 in East Montpelier between Gallison Hill Rd & Muddy Brook Rd is CLOSED due flooding.

US-2 in Richmond between Cochran Rd and Snipe Ireland Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-155 from Weston to Wallingford is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-106 in Reading between Mill St and the Weathersfield Transfer Station near Amsden School Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-302 in Montpelier from Sherwood Dr to US-2 is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-103 in Rockingham between Round Rd to Lower Bartonsville Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-2 in Marshfield between Plainfield Village and Nasmith Brook Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-106 in Windsor between Baileys Mills Rd and Whitmore Rd is CLOSED due to flooding, trees and wires down in the road.

VT-11 in Chester west of Chester Village is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-103 in Chester north of Chester Village is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-10 in Chester between VT-103 and VT-106 in Springfield is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-64 in Williamstown between VT-14 and I-89 is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-14 in Randolph between Clay Wright Rd and S Randolph Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-12 in Bethel from the Bethel Fire Department to Spring Hollow Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-100 in Wilmington between Coldbrook Rd and Adams Dr is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-2 in Middlesex near Lower Barnett Hill Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-103 in Chester at VT-10 is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-4 in Killington near the Dream Makers Bakery to Mission Farm Rd CLOSED due to landslide that occurred on July 7.

VT-66 in Randolph at Central Ave is CLOSED due to high water at a bridge.

VT-11 from US-7 in Manchester to VT-100 in Londonderry is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-14 in Royalton near Aubuchon Hardware is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-65 in Brookfield the Floating Bridge is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-12 in Worcester north of Mill Rd near Tavern Farm is now CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-12 in Berlin at Chase Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

The Waterbury Park and Ride off Lincoln St in Waterbury is CLOSED due to high water.

VT-100A in Plymouth between Town Line Rd and Bruyn Rd is CLOSED due to a sinkhole on a bridge (Bridge #9).

VT-14 in Williamstown in the Williamstown Gulf is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-131 from VT-103 in Cavendish to VT-106 in Weathersfield is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-12 in Worcester at Ledge Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-14 in Hardwick north of Carey Rd in CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-103 in Shrewsbury from Lincoln Hill Rd to VT-140 is CLOSED due to water in the roadway.

VT-107 in Stockbridge from VT-100 to VT-12 in Bethel is CLOSED due to flooding.

US-4 in Woodstock between Westerdale Rd to Knapp Dr is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-103 in Mt. Holly at Station Road is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-100 Ludlow south of the village is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-103 in Ludlow is CLOSED due to flooding in the village.

VT-100 in Weston near Chester Mountain Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

VT-100 in West Bridgewater at US-4 to Farm and Wilderness Rd is CLOSED due to a washout.

Partial Closures

VT-15 at the Morrisville/Wolcott town line is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.

US-5 in Barton from VT-58 towards Irasburg is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.

VT-110 in Washington near Richardson Rd is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.

US-5 in Barton from Industrial Park to VT-58 is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.

VT-11 in Londonderry at Thompsonburg Rd is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.

VT-100 in Londonderry near the South Londonderry Bridge is closed to ONE LANE due to flooding.

Roads being monitored:

VT-12 in Brookfield near Bakers Pond has reports of high water.

VT-118 at the Eden and Belvidere line has reports of water on the road.

VT-12 in Berlin near Rowell Hill Rd has reports of water on the road.

Reopened Roads:

VT-30 in Winhall near Stoney Hill Road.

VT-12 in Bethel from Camp Brook Rd to the Fire Department.

VT-16 in Barton from Exit 25 to Water St.

US-2 in Middlesex between Sunny Brook Rd to Cross Rd.

VT-12A from VT-12 in Northfield to Granville line.

VT-9 in Wilmington Village.

VT-100 in Jamaica from VT-30 to South Wardsboro Rd.

VT-30 in Jamaica from VT-100 to the Jamaica Fire Department.