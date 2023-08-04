Middlebury, VT – Heavy rain overnight flooded roads, caused landslides and put a wastewater pump station offline in Addison County, Vermont.

VT-116 in Middlebury is closed between Quarry Road and Cady Road due to multiple washouts. Also in Middlebury, Painter Road, Three Mile Bridge Road, Blake Roy Road and Shard Villa Road are all closed due to flooding.

The flooding also put a wastewater pump station off line in Middlebury and people who live in the area asked to minimize water usage to reduce flows to all of the town’s pump stations.