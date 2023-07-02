There are no reports of injuries in Clinton County from flooding brought on by the weekend’s heavy rain.

Road closures have included several in Bellmont Center that local law enforcement have relayed to the National Weather Service. The Clinton County Office of Emergency Services has also told the NWS that some people in Ellenburg have needed to be rescued from campgrounds amid rising waters.

John Momot owns the Blue Haven Family Campground in Ellenburg Depot. He says staff members at the campground learned at about midnight that it had flooded and evacuated everyone from low-lying areas. Neither Momot, nor anyone living or working at the campground, was available for an on-camera interview Sunday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s closely monitoring the situation in Clinton County. The New York State Office of Emergency Management is also coordinating with local officials.