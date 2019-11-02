Flooding leads to evacuations in Franklin County

Four people and a number of pets have been evacuated in Sheldon.

“I’ve been here since 1992 and I have not seen anything quite like this,” said Richard Piaseczny, Chief of the Sheldon Fire Department.

Piaseczny called the heavy wind and rain in Franklin County unusual for this time of year. He said the department evacuated two houses off of Route 105 Friday morning with the assistance of the Colchester Technical Rescue Squad. He said the chilly temps also made it challenging for crews to reach the four people, as well as some animals, who were inside.

“Keeping the families calm, telling them we have a plan,” Piaseczny said. “We’re just waiting for the safest plan to get you out.”

Route 105 and Route 120 are among several roads in the region shut down. Several inches of water flowing across them in some areas made for dangerous travel conditions. Despite the road closure signs, some drivers still risked the high waters. Chief Piaseczny urges people to take caution.”

“It’s obviously very dangerous,” he said. “You should stay away from the high water. You might think it’s safe but you never know.”

As flood conditions continue, crews will be staging a command center at the Sheldon Fire Department with resources on hand, ready to respond.