Montpelier, VT – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the passing of a law that could render driver’s licenses and other forms of identification from several states invalid, including Vermont.

Florida Senate Bill 1718 is considered to be a policy to crack down on illegal immigration, attempting to prevent the use of publicly funded services by those who may not pay taxes.

As of July 1, in addition to Vermont, four other states’ IDs will face extra scrutiny from police, as they may provide forms of identification to applicants who do not give proof of citizenship or legal status:

Delaware

Connecticut

Hawaii

Rhode Island

The law directs Florida police officers to write a ticket to anyone they pull over who has what is now recognized as an invalid license.