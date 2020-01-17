Flynn Center executive director to step down

The executive director of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts will step down from her position for family reasons.

Anna Marie Gewirtz joined the Flynn in 2018, replacing John Killacky who led the center for eight years. Gewirtz and her family relocated to Vermont from New Jersey. She will take on a consulting role for the Flynn and help the organization with development initiatives, said board chair Staige Davis.

In a statement Gewirtz said “this is the right time for our family to make this change.”

“I am so proud of our accomplishments and will continue to support and champion the Flynn both in the near-term and in years to come. It has been an honor to lead this beautiful, historic venue, a true gem in the greater Burlington, Vermont community and all of New England,” she said.

Davis said interim leadership will be appointed “in the coming weeks,” while the organization launches a national search for Gewirtz’ replacement.

“Anna Marie has done a great job helping us to grow our sponsor and donor base, update the guest experience, and bolster the Flynn’s institutional profile, so that we will continue to bring world-class theatre, culture and arts to our community,” Davis said.