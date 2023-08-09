Musicians are taking to the stage to support Vermonters impacted by the floods. On September 7, the Flynn Center in Burlington will host a benefit concert for farmers, headed by an all-star group of musicians.

The event is called “Hug Your Farmer: Hard Rain” and is part of a concert series founded by Select Design. Since 2010, Hug Your Farmer has raised over $120,000 for Vermont farmers. This time, it will take place at the Flynn Theater for the very first time.

“For us to be able to host something that’s going to be incredibly entertaining and be just a really amazing show, but at the same time be making a pretty significant impact on the farming community who really needs it right now—that’s what’s important to us,” says Matt Rogers, programming director for the Flynn.

100% of net proceeds will go toward the Vermont Community Foundation’s Flood Response and Recovery Fund, which is handing out grants to farms, homes, and small businesses in need.

“This is about how much Vermonters not only love our farmers, but we know how much we need them,” says Holly Morehouse, vice president of grants & community impact for the VCF. “We will have a particular eye on farms and farmers that may not be able to access other relief—whether it’s by the crop, or the size of their farm, or other barriers to accessing state and federal funds.”

The theme of the concert will be celebrating the music of Bob Dylan. A band led by Vermont musician Bob Wagner will perform, and so will some special guests.

“We’re hoping that because of what the causes are and because of what the musical element is that people are going to show up,” Rogers says. “Vermont always shows up to help when help is needed.”

Tickets went on sale today, and they range from $35-55. If you can’t make it to the concert, you can donate directly to the VCF’s fund on the Flynn’s website, flynnvt.org.