Burlington, VT — The Flynn Theater has announced a new campaign aimed to give back to teachers for all of their hard work throughout the pandemic. The ‘Treat Our Teachers’ program allows anyone to nominate a teacher or educator for the chance to win free tickets to shows at the Flynn.

The only information you need to submit an educator is their name and their email address. Before each show, a teacher will randomly be selected from the list of submissions and will be notified via email to claim their two free tickets.

Executive Director Jay Wahl says this is a way to thank teachers for their bravery and generosity over the last few years. “We learned how central the schools are to our communities and when they are unable to open or aren’t able to function in a positive way, the whole community has real challenges, and at the center holding that up has really been our teachers, so we just wanted to recognize them.”

The program will run between now and the end of May. Click here to nominate a teacher.