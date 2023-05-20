BURLINGTON, VT — The 38th Annual Burlington Kids Weekend took place at Waterfront Park, offering children the opportunity to play, explore new activities, and have fun in the park.

The sounds of laughter and excitement echoed throughout Burlington’s Waterfront Park on Saturday as kids embraced the festivities. Dakota Parker-Senna, a former performer who has attended the event for the past 20 years, shared his thoughts, saying, “So far [our nephew] has taken an awesome walk of the event and we’re about to grab some food.”

The children enthusiastically expressed their enjoyment of the day. Bolong Han, a 7-year-old attendee, simply stated, “It was really fun.” Jessa, also 7 years old, eagerly said, “I can’t wait to do this and the bouncy hat, that’s my favorite thing.”

The bouncy castle was a popular attraction for kids throughout the day. Bolong Han, with a smile on his face, shared his experience, “[I did] a backflip that did not land on my feet. I did land on my butt.” Others, like Lincoln, seven years old, proudly exclaimed, “I did front flips in there.” Paige, 11 years old, showcased her acrobatic skills, mentioning, “I have done some flips, cartwheels, and somersaults.” When asked who was better at doing cartwheels and flips, Paige admitted that she was saying, “I’m practically a self-taught gymnast.”

Kids’ Day offered various activities, including cornhole, captivating magic shows, and, of course, ice cream. The renowned ice cream brand, Ben & Jerry’s, provided free ice cream to the first 300 kids. Bolong Han, asked about his favorite flavor, enthusiastically responded, “Ummm… Dirt Cake with Sprinkles. Because they’re very yummy.”

Family Members cherish events like these for their family-friendly atmosphere. Dakota Parker-Senna, who attended the event for the past 20 years, expressed his appreciation, stating, “It’s just a good time for the family to come out and be together and show what the community is about here too in Burlington.” Reflecting on his own childhood memories, he fondly recalled, “My favorite as a little kid, all-time favorite, is always watching the Karate event and watching those guys get flipped up in the air and kicking boards and snapping them. That was always a highlight, and I’ll never forget that I was five when I got to punch a board.” Dakota now hopes his 16-month-old nephew can experience the same joy he once had, emphasizing, “I just hope that we can grow it again because it’s gotten smaller, and to see it get bigger would be amazing because Kids Day has been a huge part of my life forever, and I want my nephew to grow up and be able to enjoy this and not for it to evaporate.”

The event was sponsored by our station, A-B-C 22, and FOX 44. The first day of Kids Weekend took place on Friday at the Old North End Roosevelt Park.