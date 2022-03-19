Following an autopsy, investigators have released the name of the man who died in a barn fire in Cambridge on Thursday. Vermont State Police say he was Craig Hall, 70.

The entire barn on Westman Road was on fire when crews arrived shortly after 12:00 p.m. that day. Firefighters found Hall’s remains inside the structure while they were putting the flames out.

The origin and the cause were both still unknown Saturday night. However, the VSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit spent much of Friday at the scene, and police said the fire does not appear to have been intentionally set.