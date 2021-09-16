Following leak to media, Burlington mayor reveals key recommendation in draft of police assessment

The full findings of an operational assessment of the Burlington Police Department will likely be released in about two more weeks, according to a Thursday afternoon email from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s communications and project coordinator, Samantha Sheehan. That assessment has been more than a year in the making.

A reporter for Seven Days has obtained a draft copy of the document and published a news story about it on Wednesday. The draft was not meant for public consumption, and in light of the leak, the mayor’s office has chosen to reveal one of the document’s key recommendations itself.

Local 22 & Local 44 News does not possess a copy of the draft report. However, Weinberger’s office wrote Thursday that it includes a suggested BPD staffing level.

An emailed statement read in part:

“…the draft report’s recommendation for 76 to 83 ‘require(d)’ officers does not equate to an ‘authorized cap’.”

If the recommendation were to become an authorized staffing cap, it would mark a slight increase from the current cap of 74 officers. The City Council voted last year to reduce police staffing by 30%, through attrition, until it reaches 74.

Since making that decision, the council has refused to raise the cap until the final draft of this report comes out. Mayor Weinberger criticized the councilors in a recent interview with Lauren Maloney.

“Almost every councilor who voted against the raise sort of acknowledged that they were very uncomfortable with what was going on, that they misjudged how quickly the situation would deteriorate, and yet they stuck with their position,” Weinberger said in late August.

The consultants working on the report are expected to deliver the final draft by the end of this month to city Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Tyeastia Green.

“I would be shocked if that report does not confirm the need for more than 70 officers — 74 officers, the current cap — and so I think this will be back in front of the Council again soon,” the mayor said.

Since the report is still being worked on, though, it might not match Weinberger’s expectations.

The mayor’s office notes, quote:

“…there may be important clarifications to the final document. …in addition to required officers, the consultants provide 150 other recommendations.”

Besides the mayor, the emailed statement quoted in this story is also attributed to the co-chairs of the city’s Joint Committee on Police Transformation. Local 22 & Local 44 News reached out to both co-chairs for this this story.

One co-chair — Burlington City Councilor Zoraya Hightower — had not replied as of late Thursday night. The other — Police Commissioner Shireen Hart — did reply but was not available for an interview before airtime.