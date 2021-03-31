3 tips to help you be mindful of your health during a pandemic

Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian, tells us more than half of Americans gained weight this past year, which can put a strain on our bodies. So, Val is giving us a few pointers on how to prioritize our health during a time of great stress.

Tip #1: Look at every bite you eat

Val says looking at your food will help you stay mindful as you eat and allow you to pay attention to how hungry you are. Val adds you’ll be able to enjoy your food more!

Tip #2: Add in more fiber

The Dietitian tells us, fiber can help lower your cholesterol levels. Something as simple as switching your white bread to whole wheat bread can make a difference, according to Val. Some high fiber foods include chia seeds, artichokes, and beans.

Tip #3: Go to the doctor!

The health professional explains 51% of Americans skip their annual medical visit, but argues, “knowledge is power”. Val suggests folks reach out to medical professionals for help.

For more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.