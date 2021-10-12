Recipe: Overnight oats can make morning mealtime easier

Some people say if you want to start your day off on the right foot, you need a good breakfast.

Registered dietitian Val “The No Diet Dietitian” shared a recipe for overnight oats that will keep you full and fueled for the day.

Recipe:

1/2 or 1/3 cup of Old fashioned oats. 1/2 or 1/3 cup Milk of your choice. Greek Yogurt. Fruit of your choice. Flax or Chia seeds. Top it with cinnamon.

