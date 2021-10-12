Recipe: Overnight oats can make morning mealtime easier

Some people say if you want to start your day off on the right foot, you need a good breakfast.
Registered dietitian Val “The No Diet Dietitian” shared a recipe for overnight oats that will keep you full and fueled for the day.
Recipe:
- 1/2 or 1/3 cup of Old fashioned oats.
- 1/2 or 1/3 cup Milk of your choice.
- Greek Yogurt.
- Fruit of your choice.
- Flax or Chia seeds.
- Top it with cinnamon.
Need another nutritional, but spooky breakfast? Check out this Avocado Toast recipe. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.