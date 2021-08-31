Back-to-school lunch tips from the No-Diet Dietician

Registered dietitian Val “The No Diet Dietitian” explains how to pack some nutrients into your kid’s lunch box.

Tip #1 – Organize

“I used to be the mom that packed a million Tupperware and you’d have to wash a million Tupperware,” Val says. She tells us, now, she uses a bento-style lunchbox. It has multiple compartments, which keeps her kid’s food separated and insolated, all in one place.

Tip #2 – Pick easy-to-eat foods

Val makes the point that most children don’t have a lot of time to eat at school, typically about 15 minutes. So, the dietitian recommends parents avoid foods that require a bunch of chomping, “think baby carrots; they’re easy to pack, but they take a lot of chew and a lot of crunch. I like to stick to things that are easy to eat in a confined amount of time.”

Tip #3 – Choose a well-rounded meal

The dietitian hones in on the importance of a well-balanced meal. She explains, “we want to be giving our kids some sort of carbohydrate, a protein source, a healthy fat, and I like to give some sort of antioxidant, so a fruit or vegetable.” Val also mentions, packing a small treat with your child’s lunch can help them feel satisfied, without spoiling their appetite.

Is your kid planning playing sports this fall? Try making this nutritional energy drink to keep your little one ready to hit the field. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.