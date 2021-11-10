Building Healthier Habits with Gentle Nutrition

Registered Dietitian, Devon Brownlee, with No Diet Dietitian, joins us on the morning brew to talk about gentle nutrition. Devon says in building our perfect plate that we should pick out foods that we enjoy but are also high in nutritional value. Some of the things we should think about when preparing our meals:

Having all the food groups on our plate. Filling up on fiber. Adding a little color to make the meal exciting. Satisfaction.

Devon gives an example with a salad she made including a mix of protein and carbohydrates including chicken, rice, a seasonal salad mix, nuts, and cheese.

Looking for some thankful tips for eating this holiday season? Visit nodietdietitian.com for more tips on staying mindful while eating this Thanksgiving.