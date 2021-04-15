Cabot introducing a new line of snack products

Cabot is teaming up with Vermont Cheese Products, Inc. to introduce a cheesy line of snack products! They will be making boxed macaroni and cheese, popcorn, and potato chips.

Cabot and VCPI will kick-off their new snacks with easy-to-make Cabot Seriously Sharp Mac & Cheese, followed by Cabot Seriously Sharp, Pepper Jack, and Maple Cheddar popcorn flavors. Additionally, VCPI plans to introduce Habanero Cheddar, Spicy Jack Cheddar, and Smokey Bacon Cheddar popcorn flavors. There will also be seasonal variations such as Apple Pie Cheddar Popcorn in the Fall.

Local 44’s Brittany Wier caught up with Brian Littlefield, Cabot’s National Industrial Sales Manager and Adam Farmer, CEO  the licensing firm, VCPI to try this new cheesy treat!

