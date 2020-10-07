Maple 100: A statewide celebration of Vermont-made products, from syrup to beer

Maple 100 is a celebration of all things inspired by Vermont’s maple, and a chance to explore hundreds of activities, adventures and maple-inspired products.

Through October 31, you can visit a new destination, like a brewery, to see how they use maple. Or you can combine a bike ride with a visit to a sugarhouse or farm stand.

One of the many statewide events shows how five Vermont sugarmakers are changing how you enjoy maple syrup. Untapped, a brand from Slopeside Syrup in Richmond, targets athletes looking for an all-natural maple pick-me-up. Products include a syrup packet, maple waffle and Maple-Aid mix.

More Headlines