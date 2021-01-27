Middlebury chef makes healthy game-day snacks for seniors

Chef Arnd Sievers from The Residence at Quarry Hill, an assisted living facility in Middlebury, is making delicious healthy snacks for seniors for the big football game.

Arnd is European certified chef who joined The Residence at Quarry Hill in 2017. He is always looking for fun ways to create new recipes and get the residents excited about his food.

With so many people watching the big game this year at home, Sievers shares with us two recipes you can make at home, while offering other healthy options.

Chef Sievers showed Local 44’s Brittany Wier how to make Buffalo Cauliflower and Creole “Oven-Fried” Chickpeas and Pistachios with Lemon.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

2 large eggs

1 cup grated cotija cheese

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

½ cup butter, melted

3 /4 cup buffalo sauce

Crema Mexicana Agria (Mexican Sour Cream)

Method

Pre-heat oven to 450 F.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, then add cheese, garlic powder and butter

Add the cauliflower florets. Toss well.

Place cauliflower on sheet pan (use parchment paper) and cook 10-12 minutes.

Pour buffalo sauce over cauliflower and bake another 5 minutes.

Place on platter, add more grated cotija cheese and serve with Crema Mexicana Agria

Creole “Oven-Fried” Chickpeas and Pistachios with Lemon

Ingredients

3 cups chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried

1 cup toasted unshelled pistachios

1 ounce extra virgin olive oil

3 tsp Creole seasoning

½ tsp salt

Lemon wedges as needed

Method

Pre-heat oven to 400 F.

Toss well dried chickpeas in oil and spread in one layer on a sheet pan.

Roast in oven for 35-40 minutes, adding pistachios to warm in the last 5 minutes.

Toss in seasoning and salt and serve warm with lemon wedges on the side.