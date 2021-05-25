Frappuccino Smoothie: How to beat the heat with this frozen drink

If the warm weather is too hot for you to handle, no worries! Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, shows us how to make a refreshment that’s sure to cool folks down.
Frappuccino Smoothie:
- Place a cup of fruit into a blender (Val likes to use strawberries, but she also recommends bananas)
- Throw in 5 ice cubes
- Add about a tsp of instant coffee (or any other coffee of your choice)
- Pour in about 8oz of a milk of your choice (Tip: Val says to only pour in about 4oz if you want to eat it like ice cream!)
- Add in a 2 scoops of chocolate protein powder, or the recommended serving size
- Blend & enjoy!
Craving comfort food? Check out this nutritious nachos recipe. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.