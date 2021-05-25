Frappuccino Smoothie: How to beat the heat with this frozen drink

by: Janelle Brassard

If the warm weather is too hot for you to handle, no worries! Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, shows us how to make a refreshment that’s sure to cool folks down.

Frappuccino Smoothie:

  1. Place a cup of fruit into a blender (Val likes to use strawberries, but she also recommends bananas)
  2. Throw in 5 ice cubes
  3. Add about a tsp of instant coffee (or any other coffee of your choice)
  4. Pour in about 8oz of a milk of your choice (Tip: Val says to only pour in about 4oz if you want to eat it like ice cream!)
  5. Add in a 2 scoops of chocolate protein powder, or the recommended serving size
  6. Blend & enjoy!

Craving comfort food? Check out this nutritious nachos recipe. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.

