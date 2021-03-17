Green-up your St. Patrick’s Day with a nutritious smoothie

“Today, we’re not going to rely on ‘the luck of the Irish’ to get healthy.”
Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, tells us there’s a way to enjoy a delicious beverage this St. Paddy’s Day, while fitting-in some protein and fiber. The best part? You can put those wilting greens in the back of your fridge to use!
Green Smoothie recipe:
- Throw about a cup of whatever greens you have into a blender
- Add in some plain Greek yogurt (or a protein powder)
- Toss in a cup of fruit (Val uses frozen mango and strawberries)
- Include 1/2 an avocado (Tip from Val: If you have an avocado that’s about to go bad, cut it up and freeze it! That way, it will be good for future smoothies)
- Top off with almond milk
- Blend, pour, & enjoy!
For more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.