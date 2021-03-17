Green-up your St. Patrick’s Day with a nutritious smoothie

“Today, we’re not going to rely on ‘the luck of the Irish’ to get healthy.”

Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, tells us there’s a way to enjoy a delicious beverage this St. Paddy’s Day, while fitting-in some protein and fiber. The best part? You can put those wilting greens in the back of your fridge to use!

Green Smoothie recipe:

Throw about a cup of whatever greens you have into a blender Add in some plain Greek yogurt (or a protein powder) Toss in a cup of fruit (Val uses frozen mango and strawberries) Include 1/2 an avocado (Tip from Val: If you have an avocado that’s about to go bad, cut it up and freeze it! That way, it will be good for future smoothies) Top off with almond milk Blend, pour, & enjoy!

For more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.