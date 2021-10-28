Healthy Halloween Tips and Tricks

With Halloween around the corner, Registered dietitian Val “The No Diet Dietitian” shared her Tips and Tricks for Trick or Treating this year.

Have a balanced meal before you go out trick or treating. Don’t hold back any candy from your kids, the more restriction they have the more obsession they will have to want candy. Don’t display the candy, the more we show the sweets around the more we will want them. Pair up a piece of candy with your lunch instead of a snack.

Can’t wait to sink your teeth into some spooky sweets? Check out these Halloween-themed snacks. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.