Healthy Halloween Tips and Tricks

With Halloween around the corner, Registered dietitian Val “The No Diet Dietitian” shared her Tips and Tricks for Trick or Treating this year.
- Have a balanced meal before you go out trick or treating.
- Don’t hold back any candy from your kids, the more restriction they have the more obsession they will have to want candy.
- Don’t display the candy, the more we show the sweets around the more we will want them.
- Pair up a piece of candy with your lunch instead of a snack.
Can’t wait to sink your teeth into some spooky sweets? Check out these Halloween-themed snacks. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.