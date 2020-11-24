Holiday cocktails you can mix up at home

The holidays are here and this year we need to celebrate with smaller gatherings. So this means there is more time at home to mix up some new holiday drinks. Local 44’s Brittany Wier went to Barr Hill to learn how to make two festive cocktails.

Family Zoom:

1.5oz Barr Hill Gin ⁃ .5oz Angostura Bitters ⁃ .5oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice ⁃ .75oz Housemade Cranberry Syrup ⁃ 1 Whole egg ⁃ Dry shake all ingredients, then shake over ice. Double strain into a coupe. Garnish with Angostura Bitters.



Thankful Negroni:

1.5oz Tom Cat Gin ⁃ 1oz Rabarbaro Zucca ⁃ .5 Housemade Black Currant Liqueur ⁃ .5oz Dry Vermouth ⁃ Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Pour into rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with an orange twist.