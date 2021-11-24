The ‘No-Diet Dietitian:’ How to have a healthier Thanksgiving

Registered dietitian Val “The No Diet Dietitian” has some last-minute advice for enjoying your Thanksgiving meal while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

  1. Shifting your mentality to be grateful for your body.
  2. Adjust your schedule to eat Thanksgiving dinner between 2 and 4 P.M., and make sure to have a nutritional breakfast. Val says every 3 to 5 hours we experience hunger and if we wait to eat until later, we overeat.

In need of some last minute Thanksgiving desserts for the table? Check out these sweet ideas. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.

