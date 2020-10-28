Make monster mash avocado toast for breakfast this Halloween

Food Bytes

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

 

Video News

We’re checking out a Halloween recipe so nutritious… it’s scary!

Devon with No Diet Dietitian shows us how to make some “monster mash” avocado toast. She says this a great way to kick-off your morning!

Recipe:

1. toast 2 slices of wheat or multi-grain bread

2. Mash-up 1/2 an avocado (optional: add lemon juice, salt, and pepper — this adds flavor)

3. Make eyes for your monster’s face with cheese and olives

4. Create a mouth with a slice of tomato (optional: switch out the tomato with a slice of pepper)

5. Give your creation some hair using alfalfa sprouts

6. Enjoy!

For more information on healthy recipes and tips you can visit nodietdietitian.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog