Make monster mash avocado toast for breakfast this Halloween

We’re checking out a Halloween recipe so nutritious… it’s scary!

Devon with No Diet Dietitian shows us how to make some “monster mash” avocado toast. She says this a great way to kick-off your morning!

Recipe:

1. toast 2 slices of wheat or multi-grain bread

2. Mash-up 1/2 an avocado (optional: add lemon juice, salt, and pepper — this adds flavor)

3. Make eyes for your monster’s face with cheese and olives

4. Create a mouth with a slice of tomato (optional: switch out the tomato with a slice of pepper)

5. Give your creation some hair using alfalfa sprouts

6. Enjoy!

For more information on healthy recipes and tips you can visit nodietdietitian.com