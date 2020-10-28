Make monster mash avocado toast for breakfast this Halloween
We’re checking out a Halloween recipe so nutritious… it’s scary!
Devon with No Diet Dietitian shows us how to make some “monster mash” avocado toast. She says this a great way to kick-off your morning!
Recipe:
1. toast 2 slices of wheat or multi-grain bread
2. Mash-up 1/2 an avocado (optional: add lemon juice, salt, and pepper — this adds flavor)
3. Make eyes for your monster’s face with cheese and olives
4. Create a mouth with a slice of tomato (optional: switch out the tomato with a slice of pepper)
5. Give your creation some hair using alfalfa sprouts
6. Enjoy!
For more information on healthy recipes and tips you can visit nodietdietitian.com