Protein packed cookie recipe to get you through the midday slump

If you have difficulty pushing through the afternoon lull, Val “The No Diet Dietitian” is here to help! The Registered Dietitian is telling us all about an energy-boosting sweet treat.

“You know that time in the middle of the day around three o’clock, four o’clock when you’re feeling low energy, you’re a little bit hungry? We (at No Diet Dietitian) encourage you to have a power snack. A power snack is loaded-up with protein, and it has enough energy, enough nutrition to keep you fueled throughout the afternoon… and my personal favorite is to enjoy a delicious cookie”, Val says.

Protein packed cookie recipe:

Mash two bananas in a bowl (the riper the banana, the sweeter the cookies will be) Add other ingredients into the bowl: 1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon (this adds antioxidants)

1 cup powdered peanut butter (Val uses ‘PBfit Organic’, but says you can use any kind)

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1/3 cup chocolate chips Scoop mixture onto a baking sheet Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes Enjoy!

For more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.