Satisfy your berry cravings with these summer treats

Nancy Mock,, food writer and recipe developer, explains how to make berry-themed treats. “I thought these would be great recipes to share because it’s fresh berry season,” she says.

Mock starts off by showing us her mini raspberry cobblers. She says you simply mix berries in a dish with sugar, add a cobbler topping, and bake until it’s brown, “…They’re great for dessert, or to have for a snack, and they’re pretty easy to whip up too.”

The foodie moves on to her “fruits of the forest pie”. Mock says it’s inspired by a pie her friend often gets in Upstate New York. She says, “There are six fruits packed into this pie; blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, rhubarb, apple… it’s this great medley of fruit flavors. Plus, it’s all held together by Grade A extra dark maple syrup.”

For a more detailed look at all the recipes, you can visit her website here. Or, if you’re in the mood for something savory, check out how to “spruce up your veggies“.