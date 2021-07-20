Sports nutrition and how you can make your own sports drink

Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, is sharing some tips on how you could optimize your performance at the gym.

Tip #1 – Eat before you exercise

Val recommends before you work out, you should eat a snack so folks can sustain their energy. She compares it to fueling up a racecar, “Ideally we want to fuel up before you go on the track, the number one problem that we see is that people try to eat when they are already out of energy.”

She recommends having a snack with carbohydrates like a banana before you go to the gym.

Tip #2 – How to use your sports drink to its maximum potential

Val says sports drinks can be underused or they can be overused in certain situations. She explains If you’re working out for under 90 minutes, you probably don’t need an energy drink.

Val also shows us how we can make our own sports drink that you can customize at home at a fraction of the cost. The key ingredients are potassium and sodium. Val says that we lose those in our sweat during our workout.

Sport Drink Recipe:

1 lemon or orange 2 to 4 tablespoons of maple syrup 1/4 teaspoon of salt 1 liter of water

Looking to lose weight during the hotter months? Listen to Val’s tips on how to slim down for the Summer. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.