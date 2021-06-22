Spruce up your veggies with these helpful tips

Paprika, garlic powder, and hot sauce… These are all ingredients Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, uses to add flavor to a group of food, often deemed as ‘bland’. The Registered Dietitian breaks down her guide to tasty veggies!

Tip #1 – Add spices & roast them

“The secret to fail-safe, delicious vegetables is getting those vegetables to caramelize,” Val says.

She tells us her go-to blend of spices to make her vegetable more savory is salt, pepper, garlic powder, and, if you like them crispy, paprika!

Tip #2 – Dress them up with dips

The dietitian tells us an easy way to make sure those veggies aren’t bland is by coating them with your favorite sauces. You can use anything from hummus, to tzatziki, or even hot sauce! That’s what Val uses to make her Buffalo Cauliflower.

Buffalo Cauliflower Sauce Recipe:

In a bowl, pour 1/4 cup of hot sauce Add 1-2 tbsp. honey Plop in 1 tsp. butter Cook on stove until mixture boils (can also cook in microwave)

