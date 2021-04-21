Sweet and savory recipes for the springtime

Lemons, berries, and maple!

We’re springing right into all the delicious recipes this season has to offer. Food Writer and Recipe Developer, Nancy Mock, shows us the ropes.

Mock mentions it’s a bit too early to go for fruits like cherries and strawberries. So, instead, she recommends snagging some citrus:

Recipe: Orange Cardamom Scone with Maple Glaze

First step – make the scones

Mix an egg, 1 tsp vanilla, 3/4 cup buttermilk, and 1 tsp orange zest together Mix 3 cups flour, 2 tbs sugar, 2 tbs baking powder, 2 (1/2) tsp ground cardamom, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 1/2 tsp salt, and 4 tbs cold butter together Combine all ingredients Turn out the dough, place on sheet, and refrigerate for 15 minutes Slice dough into 8 wedges and brush tops with buttermilk Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes

Second step – make the maple glaze

Heat-up 1/2 cup maple syrup in microwave Whisk in 1 tbs melted butter Use handheld mixer to slowly add in 1 (1/2) cup confectioner’s sugar

Third step – Final touches

Smother glaze on top of baked scones Sprinkle orange zest over scones Enjoy!

To check out more of Nancy Mock’s recipes, head over to her website hungryenoughtoeatsix.com.