This baked apple recipe is the perfect fall treat.

Registered Dietitian, Devon Brownlee, with No Diet Dietitian, is teaching us a new recipe with a classic fall fruit.

Devon asks “How can we enjoy some our favorite foods, like sweet foods, but incorporate nutrition so that we feel energized, satisfied, and full.” This delicious baked apple recipe packs in fiber and oats to keep us energized while also enjoying the sweetness of the fruit. Brownlee says seasonal foods, like apples, are at its peak nutritional value when they are right for the picking.

Baked Apples:

Any apples you can get your hands on. A mixture of granola filling of oats, coconut oil, and some fall flavors like maple syrup, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Add some pecans. Bake the apples at 400 degrees at 40 minutes. Top them with Greek yogurt or ice cream.

Can’t wait to sink your teeth into some spooky sweets? Check out these Halloween-themed snacks. Or, for more tips and recipes, you can visit www.nodietdietitian.com.