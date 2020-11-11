Tips on avoiding emotional eating

Food Bytes
Posted: / Updated:

Many of us turn to food for comfort or relief when we are stressed.

Devon with No Diet Dietitian said emotional eating is normal, but there are strategies to avoid it.

One tip is to set a timer for 10-15 when you have an urge to emotionally eat and try and move on to another activity. Watch the video for more strategies.

More Food Bytes

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog