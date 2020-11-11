Tips on avoiding emotional eating

Many of us turn to food for comfort or relief when we are stressed.
Devon with No Diet Dietitian said emotional eating is normal, but there are strategies to avoid it.
One tip is to set a timer for 10-15 when you have an urge to emotionally eat and try and move on to another activity. Watch the video for more strategies.
