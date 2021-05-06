Food Trucks in the park help bring the community back together in South Burlington

South Burlington Recreation and Parks is providing a way for you to enjoy some fresh air and delicious food. Starting Thursday night, a number of food trucks will line Veterans Memorial Park for Thursday Night Take-Out (#TNT). The food trucks available will operate on a rotating basis each Thursday

Thursday Night Take-Out will take place in May and June as a forerunner to #SoBuNiteOut live music/food truck event that take place in July and August.

South Burlington Recreation and Parks says the goal of this event is “to fill a community need (and their bellies) enhance our busiest park with this predictable amenity and to also tease our larger series that starts in July.”

Facial coverings and physical distancing guidelines will apply for #TNT.