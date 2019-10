Don’t let the 80 pounds of muscle intimidate you, 4-year-old Biff is a gentle giant. He is always smiling and loves people. He gets along with cats and other dogs too.

Biff arrived at the shelter in February and was adopted out in May. His new home wasn’t the perfect fit so he came back to All Breed Rescue.

He is looking for an active family who can provide him with a lot of love and toys.

For more information on Biff, visit All Breed Rescue’s website.