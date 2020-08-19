Forever Home: Happy updates, one still in need

In this week’s Forever Home we want to bring you some truly *pawsome* news! The goal of this segment is to help homeless animals find loving homes and that is exactly what’s happening!

First, you may recall a bonded trio of kitties from Addison County’s Humane Society named Rueben, Timmy, and Lisa that needed to be adopted together. This is no small feat but we are happy to report they have in fact found a forever family together. Shy eight-year-old Hannah was looking for a patient home where she could take her time settling in. She has found that home and we are told she has started opening up and exploring.

Adorable feisty Whiskahs has found her forever home and sweet Sunshine—who needed a home with a committed owner who would help him reach a healthy weight—has also been adopted. Finally, two-year-old ball of energy Liam is also home for good.

Last but not least, we want to remind you of a Forever Home hopeful that is still looking for her second chance. Little Kitty is 16 years young, healthy, and as sweet as can be. She’s looking for a quiet retirement home and lots of love.

“She is a senior kitty so I think she is meant for a specific kind of family who is looking for someone quiet and calm. Someone who is happy being a couch kitty laying in your lap watching the days go by… little kitty just deserves it all. I think any home that she goes to would be really really lucky and privileged to have her,” said North Country Animal League Development and Communications Manager Lusana Masrur.

If you think your home is the purrfect place for Little Kitty, you can meet her at the North Country Animal League.