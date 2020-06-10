Forever Home: HSCC Candid Canine Contest

In this week’s Forever Home we’re changing this up a bit. We have the winners for the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s first ever Candid Canine Contest. HSCC helped raise almost six thousand dollars to support the furry friends looking for a home. Over 200 people sent in pictures of their pups, but only two secured the winning titles!



Sweet Tess was adopted from the HSCC in July of 2018! She’s twelve and a half years old, and is full of energy! She loves going on walks and playing ball. Tess was awarded The Staff Pick for the contest.



Meet Tess- HSCC’s Staff Pick!

And the winner of the Candid Canine Contest is Timon! He loves hiking, running and snacking on fresh winter snow! He likes searching for sticks in the woods, chasing bunnies, watching birds out the window, and snuggling in bed. His parents say he is quiet and stealthy when he tries to steal snacks from them, but also has the loudest snores, which keep them up at night.

A huge congratulations to both of our winners!

