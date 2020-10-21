Forever Home: Let Bandit steal your heart!

In this week’s Forever Home we head back to the Franklin County Animal Rescue to meet a gorgeous senior kitty named Bandit who was surrendered when her owner could no longer care for her. Now it’s her turn for a second chance.

“She is in almost perfect condition. She is very active. Very healthy, and definitely very playful,” said Shelter Manager Rory Merrick.

The shelter says “almost” because Bandit is FIV positive. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, which can affect a cat’s immune system. It’s not slowing her down though and with proper veterinary care and an indoor-only lifestyle, Bandit’s future is bright. Owners simply need to be cautious.

“It makes it easier for them to get sick and if they do get sick it makes it harder for them to get better. So we just make sure to let people know that as long as they live a nice comfortable life in the home and they are regularly seen by the vet and given all their preventive care, they can live very long, happy lives.”

Bandit is no doubt destined to be the life of the party and the apple of her owner’s eye.

“She’s very affectionate. She really prefers cuddles and is definitely a lap cat. She would make a perfect family cat. She pretty much loves everyone. She especially loves belly rubs and butt scratches,” Merrick said.

Turns out Bandit is also a fan of catnip, which can certainly be a source of entertainment. Just be careful, as catnip time may turn into a game of “catch the kitty” while she enjoys it.

“She doesn’t always know where her body is when she is on catnip.”

Beautiful Bandit was surrendered by her previous owner along with a feline sibling. That sibling has since found a home and now this lovely lady is due for her lucky break. For whoever takes Bandit home, it will be their lucky break too.

“She is definitely one of our nicest cats. Even though she’s 10 years old she’s got a lot of love to give and a lot of years to give. I’d go so far as to say she’s the perfect cat,” said Merrick.

Bandit has no history with dogs so it is unclear if she’d get along with one. If you’d like to meet her you can fill out an application here.