Forever Home: Look out for Liam!

In this week’s Forever Home, we head to the North Country Animal League, where we simply tried to keep up with Liam. He’s a two-year-old hunk in training looking for love with someone who shares his zest for living.

“I think anybody who has an active lifestyle. Whos’ willing to show our boy the ropes. He would just make a really good workout partner or running buddy,” Development and Communications Manager Lusana Masrur said.

He’s got it all…looks…personality…smarts…and an obsession with tennis balls.

“He is a very smart boy for sure. he already knows sit, stay, come, wait. and we think that with the right training he will master a lot of other commands,” Masrur said.

He’ll need a family that will continue his training, and with energy to spare, Liam also needs a home with no cats and children who are comfortable with his size and activity level.

Make no mistake though. Liam is a lover…who will happily relax by your side when the day is done.

“Just a very playful bright smart boy looking for the right home who will love him and accept him for who he is. Exactly. Just so much fun. A party on four legs.”

If you’d like Liam to bring the party to your place, you can meet him at the North Country Animal League.