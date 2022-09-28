In this week’s Forever Home Fox 44’s Dana Casullo heads to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to introduce you to Amber and Pearl! A bonded pair of bunnies, Amber and Pearl are two lovely and social ladies who are looking for their next home.

Pearl loves a good pet from her human friends and doesn’t mind being handled gently. Amber prefers to snuggle close to her sister Pearl and munch on yummy pepper pieces. Both are super cuddly, and we often catch them grooming each other. If you are interested in the bonded pair, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.