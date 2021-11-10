Forever Home: Meet Blair!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the North Country Animal League to meet a cat named Blair. Blair has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. This means she has a weaker immune system. She is looking for a home to have a healthy, happy and long life.

Blair is three-years-old. She has been at the shelter since October 11.

“She is super sweet and snuggly,” Emily Peterson, adoption manager said. “She is FIV positive which stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. It is not so serious that she can’t live a long healthy life in the right home. She is just a little more susceptible to viral infections and things like that.”

With her FIV diagnosis she will need to be the only cat in her future home, or she could live with another HIV positive cat. There is the risk of transmitting that to another cat, and this can not be transmitted to humans.

“So we just want to be mindful of that,” Peterson said. “She would have to be an indoors only kitty to keep her safe from other infections and from transferring that.”

The perfect home for Blair would be one that wants to have a lap cat. She really loves her cuddles.

“She is very quiet, not very playful,” Peterson said. “But I think she would do well in a mellow home that wants a good feline companion.”

If you are interested in Blair contact the North Country Animal League.