Forever Home: Meet Cabot, Norwich, and Bear!

In this week’s Forever Home, we meet three roommates at the Central Vermont Humane Society who live together there for a special reason…they share the same chronic condition. But all three are expected to live long healthy lives…and hopefully, they’ll be able to do that in loving homes.

Meet bonded pair Norwich and Cabot, and their roommate Bear. The trio are chilling together at the Central Vermont Humane Society because all three have Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, or FIV.

“They are very happy-go-lucky cats. They just have a little bit more of a barrier as to what kind of home they can go into,” said Shelter Manager Jen Delaney.

For the most part, Delaney says having a cat with FIV isn’t necessarily all that different from caring for a normal one, but because the virus compromises the immune system, responsible ownership means increased diligence in monitoring their health.

“Good nutrition. Kind of looking at their overall health. If someone is sneezing or kind of down, talking to your vet and consulting them to say you know so and so isn’t feeling themselves. Let’s check that FIV status,” Delaney said.

Status aside, the virus isn’t slowing them down one bit. Bonded pair Norwich and Cabot are between 3 and 5 years old and are the puuurfect balance of sweetness and spunk. Cabot’s got the sweetness down but is a bit more reserved. She looks to Norwich for comfort, whose playful personality and confidence help put her at ease and also provide some serious entertainment.

One-year-old Bear was a little camera shy at first, but came out of his shell, showing his inner lap cat. Delaney says he’s also got some energy… so playtime will be a must.

Since FIV can be passed on to other cats, if you open your heart and home to our bonded pair or Bear, they should be the only cats in the home and should be kept indoors. They are not fond of being picked up so adopters will need to respect their boundaries. Otherwise, the sky’s the limit for these three.

“They just need their typical vet visits and they should live their typical full happy lives. they just need that adopter who will take them on as a special kitty,” Delaney said.

Just a reminder that the shelter is closed to the public so if you’d like to meet Norwich and Cabot, or Bear, please contact the shelter first to make an appointment.