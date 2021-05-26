Forever Home: Meet Calvin & Hobbs!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Central Vermont Humane Society in Montpelier. Local 22’s Dana Casullo introduces us to a cat duo, whose bond is unbreakable.

Calvin and Hobbs are four years old. They came to the humane society together.

“When they are separated they actually get very stressed out, and we want to find them a home together,” Laurie Garrison, Executive Director, CVHS said.

Calvin is a loverboy who loves to play and is very outgoing. His buddy Hobbs is a girl, and her personality is more on the timid side.

“And she is very very reserved, and likes a quiet home,” Garrison said.

It’s best to let Hobbs come to you at her own pace.

“Whereas Calvin here you can come up here and pet him and do whatever you want and hes happy,” Garrison said.

They never lived with dogs, so the humane society doesn’t know how well they would do with them. The perfect home for them would be one that is on the quiet side with no small children.

If you’d like to give Calvin and Hobbs a loving forever home contact the Central Vermont Humane Society.