Forever Home: Meet Casio!

In this week’s Forever Home we head back across the lake to Peru, New York where we had the pleasure of meeting a sweet feline whose loving personality makes him purrfect for just about any home.

Four-year-old Casio came to the Elmore SPCA in early May, part of a hoarding case where 27 cats were removed from a single home. Despite minimal socialization and poor living conditions, Casio is social and loving… so much so that Shelter Manager Rebecca Burdo says Casio could even go to a family with special needs.

“What we look for is that easy-going, not startling easily, and he is amazing. We do have some folks with special needs that are on the spectrum that come here. They come here and they interact with our pets and no matter how anxious those folks are, Casio can always calm them down.”

Casio is neutered, up to date on shots and healthy. He is good with dogs, other cats and has actually helped some of the less social cats from the hoarding seizure adjust to the shelter environment. He’s just got that special something.

“There are some animals, regardless if they’re taught to or not, that just have that intuition when they know that a human is just not feeling up to par. He is one of those cats. He will walk up to you and just nuzzle you and make your day so much better.”

If you’re interested in adopting Casio you can fill out an application online. The Elmore SPCA is doing adoptions by appointment only.