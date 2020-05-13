Forever Home: Meet Columbia!

In this week’s Forever Home we meet Columbia! She’s a senior pup who just wants to eat treats and snuggle. She’s part pit bull and wants a home where she can be the only dog. She can get along with cats and children, but just wants all of your puppy attention. While she might have some white hair, this girl has youthful energy,…but she’s also happy to hang out at home. All in all, Columbia just wants to be your new friend! Can you give her the home she deserves? Contact All Breed Rescue to set up a time to meet Columbia!