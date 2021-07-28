Forever Home: Meet Deacon!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Franklin County Humane Society to meet an independent senior cat named Deacon.

He is about ten-years-old. He came to the humane society when his owner no longer wanted him.

“He can be a little moody sometimes,” Rory Merrick, Shelter Manager said. “He has definitely calmed down, and he can be the sweetest cat.”

Deacon will need to go to a home with no other animals and children. He has a hard time trusting people.

Merrick said it helps to go slowly with him, and treats help! Deacon can be very sweet and outgoing but he does have times when he wants to be alone.

“The perfect home for a Deacon would be a quieter home, a more mature home,” Merrick said.

If you are interested in Deacon contact the Franklin County Humane Society.