In this week’s Forever Home we head to Addison County’s Humane Society, Homeward Bound to meet a cat named Dozin. Who is presumably named after his “dozens” of toes.

Dozin is a “foodie” and will run to anything that sounds like a treat bag. He is as ten year old male. He is a goofy guy who is independent at times, but he is easily won over with his favorite treats.

He prefers not to be picked up, but he will follow you anywhere! Dozin says no thank you to sharing space with other cats or dogs!

If you are interested in Dozin, contact Addison County’s Humane Society, Homeward Bound.