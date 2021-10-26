Forever Home: Meet Ducky!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, to meet a senior cat named Ducky. She is looking for a nice quiet home to retire in.

“This is Ducky, she is one of our senior cats,” Rory Merrick, shelter manager said. “She has been here for about a year now.”

She came to the shelter when her owner had to go to the hospital and could no longer care for her. But when Ducky arrived, they found out she unfortunately had some medical issues of her own.

“She does have some thyroid issues that she is taking medication for daily and she also needs to be on a special diet,” Merrick said. “Ducky is on a hypoallergenic diet, because everything will give her diarrhea.

Ducky is demanding and outspoken. She will let you know when she is ready for affection.

“The perfect home would be a more laid back environment but still a home where there is a lot of company,” Merrick said. “Not someone that stays home every day necessarily, but she would love that.”

If you are interested in Ducky, contact the Franklin County Animal Rescue.