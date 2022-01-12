In this week’s Forever Home, Local 44’s Dana Casullo made her way to Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society to meet a sweet duo pair. Dunkin and Donut are senior cats looking for a home to spend their golden years in together.

You could take this bonded pair on your coffee runs! Dunkin is 11 and Donut is 9. They were from another family, but the family passed away. They are outgoing and are very engaged. Nothing slows them down.

Dunkin and Donut were severely medically neglected. Since coming to Homeward Bound, they have both received dental surgery and had to have many teeth extracted. They both are on a wet food only diet due to their semi-toothless mouths.

The perfect home for them would be one that is low key. They would do well in a home that doesn’t have any other animals. Also a home with older kids.

If you are interested in both Dunkin and Donut contact Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society.