Forever Home: Meet Extravagant!

In this week’s Forever Home, we head to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, where Dana Casullo introduces us to a dog named Extravagant.

Her nickname is Extra and she is two years old. She has a lot of energy and would make the perfect hiking buddy for someone that likes to go on long walks.

“She’s definitely not a couch potato, maybe after a long hike or a big day running around in the field, playing with her humans, with a toy,” Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed said.

Extra has a lot of love to give. The perfect home for her would be with a family that has older children.

“She does still have a lot of training that she still has to work on, so she is a bit jumpy, but she is a really good dog so obviously any small children she might accidentally knock them over or get too excited about,” Alamed said.

Since she has a lot of energy Alamed offered some tips.

“I would say just know that any dog or animal that you are welcoming into your home will change the whole dynamic of your day-to-day routine, but also it might be good to hire a dog trainer,” Alamed said.

The Human Society can help set you up with a dog trainer. Extra loves her toys!

“She loves stuffies, and she will just bring them around and show them off to her people,” Alamed said. “So, it’s very cute and she’s got really cute head wrinkles as well.”