For this week’s Forever Home we head to Addison County’s Humane Society, Homeward Bound – to meet a bunny named Flopsy.

Flopsy is a seven months old male. He is looking for a home to have lots of adventures in.Flopsy has a dark spot on his nose that wiggles up and down when he sniffs, which is pretty much all the time. He really likes to have a big space for adventures.

He likes to hop around and climb on things, so it is important he has a playpen to spend time in. He’s gained a lot of confidence since being in a foster home. He enjoys people holding him and petting him, but he still doesn’t want any bunny friends, people are enough for him.

Flopsy is one of 13 bunnies currently available for adoption. If you are interested in Flopsy contact Addison County’s Humane Society.