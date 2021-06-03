Forever Home: Meet Freddy!

In this week’s Forever Home, we head to the Humane Society of Chittenden County where Dana Casullo introduces us to Freddy. She is looking for her hospice home. We are sure she will hop right into your heart.

Freddy is a spayed female rabbit, she’s almost five years old.

“Freddy is definitely very independent,” Director of Volunteer and Community Outreach Erin Alamed said. “She’s pretty great with humans, meaning she was definitely handled a lot in her home.”

Unfortunately Freddy has uterine cancer.

“So we don’t know how far its progressed,” Alamed said. “We really don’t know how long she has left on this earth with us, but we know she is not in any pain.”

Alamed encourages people to get their female rabbits spayed to avoid this.

“Uterine cancer is just really common in unspayed female rabbits,” Alamed said.

Freddy still needs a loving home where she could spend the rest of her life.

“I think it would be great to have a nice quiet home,” Alamed said. “She is again pretty tolerant of a lot of things, but she would be a great house rabbit, she has a fairly clean enclosure,”

Freddy is litter box trained.

“Meaning it is kind of like a cat, so you open up the house, or the apartment in different stages,” Alamed said.

She loves her lettuce; she always eats all of her greens.

“She gets a salad twice a day every day, a carrot piece in the morning and a pepper piece in the evening, and she loves her pellets and timothy hay,” Alamed said.

Freddy still brings laughter and joy to a room. If you’d like to give Freddy a loving Forever Home contact the Chittenden County Humane Society.